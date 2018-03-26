KSFR’s Wake-Up Call for March 26, 2018

On Wake-Up Call the first Monday of the KSFR Spring Fund Drive: KSFR’s Ellen Lockyer reports on the March For Our Lives Event in Santa Fe, an event that drew thousands. Also on the program: the Marketplace Morning Report and host Tom Trowbridge discusses with Santa Fe Century President and CEO, Mike McCalla the big event’s new venue this year. Al this while we’re raising the funds needed to keep KSFR on the air: please pledge right here on this web page and click the “Donate” button in the top right corner.