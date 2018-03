Today’s (March 21, 2018) KSFR Wake-Up Call: Two reports emanating from Washington: Senator Martin Heinrich is pushing for answers into the question of Russian cyber-interference in US elections….while Heinrich’s New Mexico colleague Tom Udall is hopeful that Congress adopts common sense steps to reduce gun violence while still upholding the traditions of responsible gun owners. Also today, Jack and Celestia Loeffler’s Watersheds as commons, part five.