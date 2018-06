On Thursday's KSFR Wake-Up Call, Ellen Lockyer explores an effort at Santa Fe Community College to identify the types of training most desired by Santa Fe employers. Also, host Tom Trowbridge interviews author John Lawrence, who’s out with a book on the Congressional Class of 1974; KSFR correspondent Martha Burk has an interesting story related to the D-Day anniversary on June 6th; And KSFR’s John Shannon speaks with the author of a book on Taos abstract artist Agnes Martin.