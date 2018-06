Today on KSFR's Wake-Up Call, host Tom Trowbridge has a round-up of election returns this day after New Mexico's 2018 Primary; also we feature Jack and Celestia Loeffler's "Watersheds as Commons." KSFR’s Wake-Up Call for June 6, 2018 Today on KSFR's Wake-Up Call, host Tom Trowbridge has a round-up of election returns this day after New Mexico's 2018 Primary; also we feature Jack and Celestia Loeffler's "Watersheds as Commons."