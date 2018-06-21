This morning on KSKR’s Wake-Up Call, reporters Ellen Lockyer shares New Mexico reaction to Wednesday’s Executive Order from President Trump, ending his policy of separating families at the southern border. Also on the program, Tom Trowbridge discusses the recently-released City of Santa Fe study on bicycle crashes, which is getting the thumbs-down from local bicycle advocates. Also, the Marketplace morning report and a local news update.
KSFR’s Wake-Up Call for June 21, 2018
By Tom Trowbridge • 5 minutes ago