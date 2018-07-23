KSFR’s Wake-Up Call for July 23, 2018

On Monday’s Wake-Up Call, host Tom Trowbridge speaks with New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver about her recent testimony before two Senate Committees in Washington. The topic? Improving Native American voting. Also today: KSFR’s Ellen Lockyer tells us about the clean energy plan unveiled by New Mexico Gubernatorial candidate Michelle Lujan Grisham, plus “America Speaks” with Tish Lampert. Today, Tish interviews Maria Jose-Mendez of Honduras who’ll discuss the history of violence across Central America….plus we’ll have the Marketplace morning report and a local news update.