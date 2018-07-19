KSFR’s Wake-Up Call for July 19, 2018

On today’s Wake-Up Call, Host Tom Trowbridge checks-in with KSFR fashion and art commentator Natasha Nargins about the upcoming Baca Street Bash and other happenings in the Baca Street Arts District; We’ll also have the Marketplace Morning Report, and John Shannon’s conversation with local documentary film makers Barbara Bentree and John Rangel about their new film featuring prolific composer Dave Grusin, who will be playing at the Lensic when the film debuts this weekend.