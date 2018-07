On today’s KSFR Wake-Up Call: host Tom Trowbridge speaks with Santa Fe Film Office Executive Director Eric Witt. The Film Office has much to tout in its two years of operations. Also today, two Senate panels in Washington D.C. hear about issues regarding voting on Native American lands; and New Mexico’s prisons are running out of space for the growing number of inmates. All this, the Marketplace morning report and a local news update on today’s Wake-Up Call.