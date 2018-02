On KSFR’s Wake-Up Call today (February 27, 2018): Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Veronica Garcia discusses with host Tom Trowbridge the idea of so-called “strong schools,” including the arming of school teachers. Also, Chimayo author Peter Malmgren discusses his new book, “Los Alamos Revisited-A Workers' History”... and Israeli ambassador Ido Aharoni recently visited Santa Fe—Tom Trowbridge has a conversation with him, too.