Today (December 28, 2017) on KSFR’s Wake-Up Call: New Mexico’s ranking among states in drug overdose deaths improves. Also, KSFR’s Ellen Lockyer shares a conversation with a friend of late Santa Fe musician Bonnie Hearne about Hearne’s life and career; And show host Tom Trowbridge reports that many New Mexico State Parks are offering an invigorating way to begin the New Year: