KSFR’s Wake-Up Call for December 26, 2017

Today (December 26, 2017) on KSFR’s Wake-Up Call, Congressman Ben Ray Lujan discusses bi-partisan legislation seeking to use a non-profit to help with technology transfer from the nation’s national laboratories and research institutions; We’ll hear Santa Fe “buskers” or street musicians who share their music and thoughts with KSFR’s Ellen Lockyer….and we’ll get some insight from KSFR contributor Nick Davidson about how the sport of rock climbing is climbing in popularity in New Mexico…All this and more on KSFR’s Wake-Up Call.