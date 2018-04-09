KSFR’s Wake-Up Call For April 9, 2018

Today on KSFR’s Wake-Up Call: Tom Trowbridge reports on the Santa Fe- stop-off last week of the nationwide “Repeal the Trump Tax” tour featuring House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and New Mexico 3rd District Representative, Ben Ray Lujan. Also today: H2O Radio looks at the fate of water regulation under embattled EPA chief Scott Pruitt. Also on the program; “America Speaks” with Tish Lampert. Today Lampert speaks with Jonathan Granoff. Granoff is an attorney, author and international advocate emphasizing the legal and ethical dimensions of human development and security.