KSFR Questions Candidates For S.F. County Sheriff-Today: Linda Ortiz

The race for Santa Fe County Sheriff in the June fifth primary elections in New Mexico should prove to be an interesting one. Incumbent Robert Garcia has served two terms and cannot run again. Seeking the post are four candidates: Manuel Anaya, Junior; Adan Mendoza; Leonard Romero and Linda Ortiz.

In the coming days and weeks, KSFR News will be interviewing each. And today Tom Trowbridge began with Linda Ortiz. Ortiz is a retired veteran of the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office…Trowbridge began by asking her why she’s seeking the job: