Kids Count! Reveals Persistent Problems, Small Improvements, for NM Children

There were notes of hope tucked inside the latest report on child well-being in New Mexico that was released yesterday on the first day of the state legislature. Advocates hope that both the gains, and areas that still need improvement, will spur lawmakers to provide more funding to fight child poverty – a persistent problem in the state. As Deborah Martinez reports, the KIDS COUNT report shows children’s health has improved, but in several other indicators, New Mexico remains second to last among United States.