Kids Count Data Book Rates New Mexico Last in Child Welfare

The annual Kids Count Data Book, produced by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, comes out today. The Data Book ranks the fifty states on more than a dozen indicators of child well-being, which includes measures like poverty rates, reading proficiency among fourth graders, and teen birth rates. Sadly, New Mexico ranks last among the states, even seeing a rise in child poverty since last year. Amber Wallin is Deputy Director of New Mexico Voices for Children, and she tells us more about the Kids Count Data Book and its implications for our state.