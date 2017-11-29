Judge orders Santa Fe to implement ranked-choice voting

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A judge has ordered Santa Fe to use ranked-choice voting system in its March elections. Santa Fe District Court Judge David Thompson made the ruling Wednesday. City voters in 2008 approved a charter amendment to elect their municipal officers with ranked-choice voting. The amendment stated the voting system would be implemented as early as March 2010 if voting equipment became available at a reasonable price. The equipment became available for free this year and the Secretary of State certified it for use in all New Mexico elections beginning in 2018. But the Santa Fe City Council voted this summer not to implement ranked choice voting until 2020. A group of Santa Fe citizens filed a petition in New Mexico district court to compel the city to comply with its charter.