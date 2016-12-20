Journalist Peter St. Cyr Works to Open Government Records

New Mexico investigative journalist Peter St. Cyr is well known in Santa Fe for his bylines in the Santa Fe Reporter and his multiple awards for reporting. He has a new job as Executive Director of the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government . "NM FOG" is an organization dedicated to easing the public’s legal right to inspect public records and shining the sun on the workings of government – public government -- at all levels. He spoke with KSFR's Ellen Berkovitch about his new role, and his recent investigation into crooked licensing of medical cannabis operations.