John Nieto-Phillips: Spanish American Identity in New Mexico

John Nieto-Phillips is associate professor of history and Latino studies at Indiana University. He studies the way race, language, and education affect the concept of Latino or Hispanic identity, both in individuals and societies. Under the auspices of the School for Advanced Research's Latino Studies Initiative, he visited Santa Fe last Thursday to give a lecture titled "Hispano Homeland or Fantasy Heritage" (you may find the full lecture here—scroll down for the video).

KSFR's Dylan Syverson caught up with Dr. Nieto-Phillips a couple hours before he spoke. He first asked the professor to elaborate on the title of his talk.