John Haussdoerfer on Wildness: Relations of People and Place

But first today. I’m pleased to welcome John Haussdoerfer to the show. He is a Professort of Environmental Sustainability and Philosophy at Western State Colorado University in Gunnison where he also directs the Center for Environment and Sustainability. He is also a fellow of the Center for Humans and Nature. And he is co-editor of a new book published by University of Chicago Press.

That book bears on what listeners have been hearing in Jack Loeffler’s documentaries. It is titled Wildness: Relations of People and Place. Coming up on August 5th — this Saturday at 6 PM, essayist contributors to this book including Aaron Abeyta, Courtney White and co-editor Gavin Van Horn — will share a reading at Garcia Street Books.