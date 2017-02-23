Jewish Community Center in ABQ Victim of Bomb Threat

Last weekend more than 169 graves in a Jewish Cemetery in St. Louis were vandalized. On Monday, bomb threats were called in to eleven Jewish Community Centers across the United States, including one in Albuquerque. They turned out to be hoaxes; the FBI however is investigating the incidents. This marks the third wave of bomb threats this year against 54 Jewish community centers in 27 states and one Canadian province.

Deborah Begel interviews Suki Halevi, the New Mexico regional director of the Anti-Defamation League or ADL in Albuquerque about what happened after the Jewish Community Center in Albuquerque received the bomb threat.