"Islam in the Time of Trump": Salam Al-Maryati Speaks in Santa Fe

Last week the Santa Fe Council on International Relations presented a session titled “Islam in the Time of Trump” The keynote speaker was Salam Al Mar-EE-atti, who is President of the Muslim Public Affairs Council. While Al-Maryati has been controversial for some of his public statements about Israel he has also written forcefully on the question of anti Muslim rhetoric in the US. He wrote that that rhetoric "perpetuates an image to the rest of the world that the US has a restricted and unsophisticated worldview that does not consider nuances or the needs of ordinary citizens."