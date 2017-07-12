Int'l Folk Art Market 2017 Preview: A Live Conversation

This year, the Folk Art Market is expected to attract 20,000 visitors and host 160 master artists representing 53 countries. These artists come from the finest handmade folk art traditions and range from widely celebrated makers to up-and-coming creators. There will be 54 first-time artists and 106 returning artists this year.

New in 2017 is Innovation Inspiration, a special exhibition area featuring works by 30 artists who are reinterpreting time-honored materials and techniques into innovative works that express new meaning in the modern age.

Master Indigo dyer Aboubakar Fofana and Hand/Eye Online magazine creator Keith Recker joined Mya Green in the KSFR studio to preview the 2017 International Folk Art Market.