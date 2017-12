Congressman Ben Ray Luján (D-NM), along with several House and Senate Congressional colleagues last week introduced bipartisan, bicameral legislation, the IMPACT for Energy Act, to establish a nonprofit foundation for the U.S. Department of Energy that would channel private-sector investments and accelerate the commercialization of innovative technologies in energy.

KSFR’s Tom Trowbridge has the story:

