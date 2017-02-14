Immigration in Santa Fe: Claudia's Story

Across the U.S., hundreds of people have been deported in the last week in immigration raids that President Trump called a keeping of his campaign promises.

In Santa Fe, Mayor Javier Gonzalez previously vowed that the city will remain a so-called sanctuary city. But local advocates are going a step further. Last night a resolution to strengthen Santa Fe’s status as a “welcoming” community for immigrants cleared a major hurdle in the city Finance Committee.

KSFR’s Hannah Colton has this look at one family in Santa Fe's immigrant community.

A note: the version of the resolution that passed in committee last night removed the term “sanctuary” in favor of calling Santa Fe a “welcoming” community.