On Monday, hundreds of people throughout the state gathered for demonstrations in honor of International Worker's Day.

Somos Un Pueblo Unido, an immigrants' advocacy group, organized protests in Santa Fe, Hobbs, Portales and Gallup. Neza Leal of Somos explains why the demonstrations this May Day are focused on opposing President Trump’s policies on immigration. Then, we'll hear Hannah Colton's audio postcard from the march in Santa Fe.