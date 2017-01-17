How to Pay for PreK? A Soda Tax Proposal

A growing body of research shows that kids who enroll in quality pre-kindergarten programs are likely to do better in grade school and beyond. Those benefits prompted the New Mexico Early Childhood Development Partnership to set an ambitious goal: they want 80% of New Mexico’s 3-and-4-year-olds in pre-K by about 2020 – a big jump from the 30% currently enrolled.

How to make that happen was the focus of a statewide Pre-K summit in Albuquerque last week. The event came as several pre-K funding proposals were already on the table, both in the city of Santa Fe and in the state legislature. KSFR’s Hannah Colton has more.