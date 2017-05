This weekend, the band Hoops will make Meow Wolf a stop on their first full US tour, supporting their debut album Routines. Their music has been described as dream-pop and 80s retro, but as bassist Kevin Krauter tells KSFR's Dylan Syverson, they just call it fun.

Hoops' show at Meow Wolf on Sunday, May 21, will see support from PARTS and Santa Fe's own Treemotel. Doors open at 8 pm.