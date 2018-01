KSFR’s Tom Trowbridge reports that there’s a new website available that allows New Mexicans to compare health care prices….putting sunshine on an area that is in most states, completely in the dark.

The website: NM-Health-Care-Compare-dot-com, is the result of legislation fostered by recommendations from a 2014 Think New Mexico report on health care.

Trowbridge begins the report with this comment from Kristina Fisher, the Associate Director of Think New Mexico: