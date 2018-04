NASA launched the Hubble Space Telescope in 1990. Since then, it has changed our understanding of the universe, even proving that Einstein was right in some of his theories. To celebrate the anniversary, NASA is releasing new images of the Lagoon Nebula, showing us how Hubble has pushed out the boundaries of space exploration. KSFR's Ellen Lockyer speaks with NASA scientist Dr. Jeff Hayes to tell us more about this amazing technological feat. For more https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/hubble