Greenville, SC Mayor To Speak in Santa Fe on Arts Schools and Downtown Revitalization

The New Mexico School for the Arts is set to become the anchor tenant of Santa Fe’s Railyard Arts district occupying the Sanbusco Center property. NMSA has coordinated with Creative Santa Fe, the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce, and the Santa Fe Arts Commission to invite Greenville, SC, mayor Knox White to Santa Fe next Wednesday to speak on arts students’ role in urban revitalization. Greenville’s municipal population at about 70k is roughly equal to that of Santa Fe.