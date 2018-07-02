Greater Santa Fe Fireshed Coalition Warns of Risk of Wildfire

The Greater Santa Fe Fireshed Coalition is a partnership of city, state, federal and tribal government entities which have banded together to mitigate wildfire probability in the Santa Fe area. The area stretches from Tesuque Pueblo to Glorieta, and from the Ski Bowl to El Dorado. The coalition works to inform residents of wildfire danger, and to help them prepare their homes to best protect against wildfires. Four representatives of the coalition visit KSFR and speak to Wake Up Call host Ellen Lockyer about their program.