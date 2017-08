Mya Green interviews Biffrey Braxton on the way that Season 7 of Game of Thrones is revealing a feminist perspective that passes the Bechdel test. The Bechdel test is named for Alison Bechdel, the feminist author and American cartoonist who wrote her graphic autobiography, and also conceived a three-part questino to analyze whether or not a dramatized scene in media is portrayed in a non-stereotypical way towards women.