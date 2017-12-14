Former PRC Commissioner Jerome Block Junior Back In Jail

Thursday afternoon, Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office Warrants Agents picked up former New Mexico Public Regulation Commissioner Jerome Block Jr. on an outstanding burglary warrant. According to a Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office news release, Block was located based on an anonymous tip to the Santa Fe Regional Emergency Communications Center. He was found at the Life Healing Center off Old Las Vegas Highway. He surrendered without incident. Block is currently being held without bond at the Santa Fe County Detention Center. According to published reports, the Santa Fe Police Department filed an arrest warrant for Block after he allegedly stole an Apple iPad, wallet and $6,700 watch from a couple who was staying at an Otra Vez condo on Galisteo Street and Water Street Dec. 1. Block’s mother, Patsy Block, manages the property. Block stepped down from the PRC in 2011 after pleading guilty to fraudulent use of a state-issued credit card, embezzlement and misusing public campaign money while he was on the PRC. He admitted an addiction to prescription painkillers.