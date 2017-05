Starting with kickoff parties tonight, May 12, and continuing through the weekend, fiber artists across Northern New Mexico will open their studios and shops to visitors and demonstrate their work. The Crawl features over 40 stops, with about half of them here in Santa Fe.

April Jouse, operations director for the EspaƱola Valley Fiber Arts Center, joined KSFR's Dylan Syverson by phone to tell us more.

