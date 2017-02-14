Few Legal Challenges Remain for Standing Rock Against Dakota Access Pipeline

Yesterday, a federal judge denied the Standing Rock and Cheyenne Sioux Tribes’ injunction against President Trump’s move last week to fast-track approval for completing the Dakota Access Pipeline. The ruling means few legal moves remain for those protesting the pipeline, although many have vowed to stay at Standing Rock and continue their opposition. This morning, I spoke to Santa Fe attorney Jeffrey Haas who has represented members of the protest movement.

James Boasberg, the District Judge who denied the tribes’ injunction, gave the opinion that as long as oil isn’t yet flowing through the pipeline, there is not imminent potential harm to the tribes who requested the injunction. Boasberg said he would further consider arguments at another hearing on February 27.