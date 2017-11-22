KSFR

FBI offers $1,000 reward after armed man robs White Rock bank

By Tom Trowbridge 1 minute ago

LANB Bank Robbery Suspect

The FBI and Los Alamos Police Department are investigating an armed bank robbery that occurred at Los Alamos National Bank in White Rock, N.M., Tuesday (November 21st). The suspect wore a dark hooded jacket, a dark baseball cap, and his face was covered. He was described as male, approximately 5'10" to 6' tall, with a thin build. At approximately 11:50 a.m., the suspect entered the bank located at 77 Rover Blvd. and displayed a handgun. He demanded money from a teller, who handed over an undisclosed amount of money to the suspect. The suspect left the bank. The FBI may pay a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call the FBI at (505) 889-1300. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov. Information about other bank robbers wanted by the FBI can be found at bankrobbers.fbi.gov.