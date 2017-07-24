The Fall and Rise of High-Altitude Baking

For Science Monday we thought we’d turn to a different sort of chemistry: the chemistry of high-altitude baking. All kudos for story idea — and cake execution — to Mary Lou Cooper. When Mary Lou began sharing what she was going through to refine her homemade dessert repertoire after taking part in a recent community college baking class, I couldn’t help but think of a famous TV scene.

We’re also delighted to welcome Susan Purdy to Wake-Up Call this morning. Susan is the author of “Pie in the Sky” and many other cookbooks. She spent five years writing her opus on high altitude baking.