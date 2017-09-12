The Equifax Breach--What You Should Know

The credit-reporting company Equifax Inc. disclosed late last week that hackers gained access to some of its systems, potentially compromising the personal information of roughly 143 million U.S. consumers. The Wall Street Journal says it’s considered one of the biggest and most threatening data breaches in recent years. The size of the hack is second only to the pair of attacks on Yahoo disclosed last year that affected the information of as many as one-and-a-half billion customers. It also involves nearly twice the number affected by one of the highest-profile breaches at a financial firm, the cyberattack at J.P. Morgan Chase and Company about three years ago. Troia Corey is Director of the Consumer and Environmental Protection Division at the New Mexico Attorney General’s office. Corey says there are a couple of things consumers should be aware of in light of the Equifax breach.