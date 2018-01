1/7/18 — Audio Saucepan: “The Episode Desperate for Snowflakes” includes the poems “Greed” by Philip Schultz (from Luxury, W.W. Norton & Co.); “Song in Winter” by Marianne Boruch (from Eventually One Dreams the Real Thing, Copper Canyon Press); and “The Tree and the Sky” by Tomas Tranströmer (trans. Patty Crane, from Bright Scythe, Sarabande Books).