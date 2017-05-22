Emerge New Mexico Trains Democratic Women; Seeks to Increase Women's Representation in Politics

Our feature story today follows the second class of a seven-session training for prospective New Mexico women political candidates through Emerge New Mexico — part of a national movement called Emerge america. Last week Hillary Clinton’s new political group, Onward Together, announced that it chose Emerge America as one of the first five beneficiary organizations as that group works to support the resistance to President Donald Trump’s agenda.

After the feature, I'm joined in the studio by Rep. Linda Trujillo, Rep. Stephanie Garcia Richard and Kate Noble of the Santa Fe School Board.