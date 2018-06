The New Mexico Aging and Long Term Services Department wants to raise awareness about elder abuse in our state. The Department's Adult Protective Services arm was tipped off to 13,000 cases of abuse since last July. KSFR's Ellen Lockyer speaks with Gap Silva, the Director of Field Operations about a growing concern.

Elder abuse hotline numbers are, for statewide: 1-866-654-3219 or in Santa Fe: (505) 476-4912