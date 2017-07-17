Effects of NM's Nuclear Legacy Still Felt Today

Ellen Lockyer looks at New Mexico's atomic history through two pivotal events that occurred on July 16: the Trinity nuclear bomb test in 1945, and the Church Rock uranium mine spill in 1979.

In part 1, Ellen interviews Susan Gordon of the Multicultural Alliance for a Safe Environment, as well as Teresita Kiana, a Church Rock community member, about the uranium spill.

In part 2, Ellen speaks with cancer survivor Tina Cordova of the Tularosa Downwinders, a group seeking restitution for the radiative effects of the 1945 Trinity test, then returns to uranium with Bill Auby, a BLM official tasked with cleaning up derelict mining sites.