Effects of NM's Nuclear Legacy Still Felt Today

By Jul 17, 2017

A 1979 dam breach at the Church Rock uranium mill contaminated the Puerco River with 1,000 tons of radioactive waste.

Ellen Lockyer looks at New Mexico's atomic history through two pivotal events that occurred on July 16: the Trinity nuclear bomb test in 1945, and the Church Rock uranium mine spill in 1979.

In part 1, Ellen interviews Susan Gordon of the Multicultural Alliance for a Safe Environment, as well as Teresita Kiana, a Church Rock community member, about the uranium spill.

In part 2, Ellen speaks with cancer survivor Tina Cordova of the Tularosa Downwinders, a group seeking restitution for the radiative effects of the 1945 Trinity test, then returns to uranium with Bill Auby, a BLM official tasked with cleaning up derelict mining sites.