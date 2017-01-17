Effective Activism: Conversations with Writers

With this news feature we launch a continuation, with a twist, of our Effective Activism series that we’ll be continuing over the first one hundred days of the Donald J. Trump presidency. Melissa Chadburn was formerly a union organizer with SEIU, the Service Employees International Union that represents 1.5 million public service workers including hospital staff, nurses, building service providers and security guards. She has written for Guernica, Buzzfeed, Jezebel, American Public Media’s Marketplace, Al Jazeera America, and dozens of other outlets. She is a fellow with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

At Dame Magazine, on January 3, she published an article, If You’re In the Fight, Get Ready to Do the Work. She begins this conversation by reading from her essay.