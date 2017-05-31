Eastern NM Borehole Test Axed; Ranchers Relieved

Last October, the U.S. Department of Energy announced a site near New Mexico’s eastern border was under consideration for the so-called Deep Borehole Field Test. That project would drill a hole three miles deep into the earth to explore the geology beneath and test the potential for future nuclear waste storage inside the borehole.

Last Tuesday, a terse announcement from U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Lujan’s (D-NM) Tucumcari field office sparked relief among many residents of a ranching community near the New Mexico–Texas border. KSFR’s Ellen Lockyer has the story.