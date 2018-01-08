Drug Policy Alliance-New Mexico Director on AG Sessions’ Cannabis Policy Change

The Trump administration threw the burgeoning movement to legalize marijuana into uncertainty last week as it lifted an Obama-era policy that kept federal authorities from cracking down on the pot trade in states where the drug is legal. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will now leave it up to federal prosecutors to decide what to do when state rules collide with federal drug law. Emily Kaltenbach is the state director of the Drug Policy Alliance’s New Mexico Office. She is also a senior director for the DPA’s criminal justice reform efforts on a national basis. KSFR’s Tom Trowbridge asked Kaltenbach her thoughts on Sessions’ action: