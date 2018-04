Last week, tourists and history buffs visited an open house at the Trinity bomb site on the White Sands Missile Range. But protesters were there at the gate to the missile range, led by the Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium. Tina Cordova heads that group, and she spoke with KSFR's Ellen Lockyer about why New Mexicans who lived close to the 1945 atomic blast and their descendants, want compensation.