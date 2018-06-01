Dixon Triple Homicide Suspects Captured

UPDATE: SUSPECTS CAPTURED, On June 1, 2018 just after 7:00 p.m. New Mexico State Police agents and officers spotted the suspect vehicle in El Prado, NM. State Police officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and both suspects were taken into custody without incident. Powell and Gage will be booked into the Rio Arriba County Detention Center on charges of First Degree Murder (3 counts), Conspiracy to commit First Degree Murder, Aggravated Burglary, and Conspiracy to commit Aggravated Burglary. No additional details will be released until after the suspects have been interviewed, and follow up investigation is conducted.

EARLIER:

Dixon Triple Homicide Suspects Named

Around 8:00 p.m. on May 30, 2018, the New Mexico State Police was notified of a possible homicide at House #107 on NM State Road 580 near Dixon, NM. When officers arrived at the residence, they found three deceased bodies inside. The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was called to investigate the triple homicide. After the scene was processed by the State Police Crime Scene Team, and additional investigation was conducted, State Police agents identified John Powell (34) of Taos and Roger Gage (33) of Arroyo Hondo as the suspects in the case. Arrest warrants have been issued for both Powell and Gage with the charges of First Degree Murder (3 counts),

Conspiracy to commit First Degree Murder, Aggravated Burglary, and Conspiracy to commit Aggravated Burglary. The two are possibly in the Questa, NM area and are believed to be driving a white, 1987 Volkswagen Rabbit displaying New Mexico License Plate 692-TKW. They are believed to be armed and dangerous, if seen do not approach, call 911 or call the New Mexico State Police at 505-753-2277.

In order to protect the integrity of the case, no additional details will be released until after the suspects and any potential witnesses have been interviewed. The names of the victims will not be released until the Office of the Medical Investigator has provided positive identification and all family members have been properly notified. New Mexico State Police agents continue to diligently investigate this case. When more information becomes available it will be released via press release.