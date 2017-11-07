Dark Canyon: Powers Vested, Powers Abused

In October an Albuquerque judge ordered the public disclosure of a trove of documents concerning pedophile priests in the Archdiocese of Santa Fe. While many accused priests are long dead, these documents brought to light information about a few former priests who still live in the communities where they abused. For our Dark Canyon series, Hannah Colton produced this documentary piece about a Las Vegas perpetrator and the Church leadership that protected him from consequences.

Father Sabine Griego and A History of Abuse and Denial in Las Vegas, NM

This episode of Dark Canyon was produced by Hannah Colton. Production support from Ellen Berkovitch, Rita Daniels, and Claire Schoen. Music in this episode is by Martijn de Boer (NiGiD), Justin K. Comer, JC/jp, Podington Bear, Kai Engel and the Blue Dot Sessions. Contact us at DarkCanyonNM@gmail.com.