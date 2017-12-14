Dark Canyon Episode Nine: The Diocese of Gallup

KSFR’s special reporting team began filing their series Dark Canyon: Sexual Abuse and Secrecy in the Archdiocese of Santa Fe this September. They started off tracing the beginnings of the sexual abuse scandals in the Santa Fe Archdiocese dating to the founding of Servants of the Paraclete in 1947. That was 70 years ago this year. They’ve followed the recent Texas murder conviction of ex-priest and Servants of the Paraclete official John Feit.

For this feature story that wraps up their 2017 coverage, Ellen Berkovitch and Hannah Colton travel to Gallup. In 2013 the Diocese of Gallup was facing an onslaught of survivor lawsuits stemming from sexual abuses by priests and Franciscan friars. It responded by declaring bankruptcy. That made Gallup the 11th of now 18 dioceses and religious orders in the US to head to bankruptcy court since 2004. It took more than three years for the proceedings to conclude. One of the longest running cases — in one of the poorest dioceses of the United States Catholic Church.

The Archdiocese of Santa Fe released its list of credibly accused priests, deacons and brothers in September this year. Since November the AD has held two panel discussions on clergy abuse in Santa Fe and Albuquerque. There IS ONE TONIGHT IN TAOS AT 630 PM AT Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Two more will be held in January—January 16th in Clovis at Sacred Heart, January 31st in Las Vegas at Immaculate Conception. In January, Ellen and Hannah will host a Wake Up Call show with live guests to discuss outcomes of revealing abusers’ names, and next steps.