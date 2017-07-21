Cyberbullying Affects One in Three American Teens

SFR is talking about a topic today that is important to all of us, but most especially to teens and their families. That topic is cyberbullying. And it affects one our of every three teens in America. We kick off this feature with excerpts from the song "Hey Bully" which was co-written and recorded by young country artist Morgan Frazier. Frazier says that as a kid she was bullied at school. She joined forces with the organization "Stand for the Silent" to campaign against bullying. KSFR reporter Mary Lou Cooper brings us the story.